Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

VICTIM NAMED Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed inside Brent Civic Centre in Wembley has been named by police as David Wynter.

Emergency services were called to the civic centre in Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 25 August, following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that while formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the victim to be 17-year-old David Wynter.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A significant police cordon was established around Brent Civic Centre following the killing as detectives began a murder investigation.

Additional stop and search powers introduced

Police have also authorised a Section 60 order across a number of areas in Brent following the fatal stabbing.

The order covers Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp.

It came into force at 3pm on Wednesday and is due to remain in place until 3.30am on Thursday, 27 August.

Section 60 powers allow officers to stop and search people without the usual requirement for reasonable suspicion where police believe serious violence may occur or weapons are being carried.

Superintendent Chris Clarke, who leads emergency response policing in the area, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are aware of the significant concern the stabbing has caused in the local community.

“A police presence remains in and around the crime scene.

“We would like to reiterate that officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

Detectives are continuing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding David’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UKNIP footage and images from the scene showed a significant emergency service presence and cordons surrounding Brent Civic Centre following the stabbing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

FIND LILY Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

Missing Persons, UK News
Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

CANCER BATTLE Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

UK News
Third failure involving life-saving emergency equipment in Melksham

LIVES PUT AT RISK Third failure involving life-saving emergency equipment in Melksham

UK News
UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

EARTH MOVE UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

UK News
Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

WATCHDOG PROBE Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

Crime, UK News
Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

HATEFUL COMMENTS Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

UK News
Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

BRING JAKE HOME Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

Missing Persons, UK News
Podcaster James English found guilty of domestic abuse against pregnant former partner

DOMESTIC ABUSE Podcaster James English found guilty of domestic abuse against pregnant former partner

Court News, UK News
M5 to face overnight closures during three-year bridge refurbishment programme

MOTORWAY MADNESS M5 to face overnight closures during three-year bridge refurbishment programme

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Met officers saw through front door in dawn raid on suspected knife smuggler

DAWN RAIDS Met officers saw through front door in dawn raid on suspected knife smuggler

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Ramsgate harbour stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Ramsgate harbour stabbing

Crime, UK News
Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

DOG NAPPED Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UNDERWEAR RECOVERED Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UK News
Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

CRIMNAL AND FOUL Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

Court News, UK News
Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

TRIBUTES PAID TO ROSE Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

AIR AMBULANCE Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

UK News
Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

PREDATORY OFFENDER Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

Court News, UK News
RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

RAISING THE COLOURS RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

UK News
Watch Live