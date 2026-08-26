Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed inside Brent Civic Centre in Wembley has been named by police as David Wynter.

Emergency services were called to the civic centre in Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 25 August, following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that while formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the victim to be 17-year-old David Wynter.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A significant police cordon was established around Brent Civic Centre following the killing as detectives began a murder investigation.

Additional stop and search powers introduced

Police have also authorised a Section 60 order across a number of areas in Brent following the fatal stabbing.

The order covers Wembley Park, Barnhill, Tokyngton, Stonebridge, Roundwood, Dollis Hill, Willesden and Welsh Harp.

It came into force at 3pm on Wednesday and is due to remain in place until 3.30am on Thursday, 27 August.

Section 60 powers allow officers to stop and search people without the usual requirement for reasonable suspicion where police believe serious violence may occur or weapons are being carried.

Superintendent Chris Clarke, who leads emergency response policing in the area, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are aware of the significant concern the stabbing has caused in the local community.

“A police presence remains in and around the crime scene.

“We would like to reiterate that officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

Detectives are continuing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding David’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UKNIP footage and images from the scene showed a significant emergency service presence and cordons surrounding Brent Civic Centre following the stabbing.