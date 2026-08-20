Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

WOMAN NAMED Woman, 52, named after fatal Shepherd’s Bush stabbing as man charged with murder

A woman stabbed to death at a flat in Shepherd’s Bush has been named as 52-year-old Samantha Turner as a man is charged with her murder.

Police were called to an address on Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, shortly before 8.20am on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended and found two women, aged 52 and 32, suffering from stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Samantha Turner, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The second woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police has now charged Alan Dore, 48, of Askew Crescent, with Samantha’s murder and the attempted murder of the 32-year-old woman.

He is due to appear at Hendon Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, August 20.

A murder investigation was launched following Samantha’s death, with detectives carrying out enquiries in and around Askew Road.

Detective Inspector Richard MacKenzie, who is leading the investigation, previously said: “Our enquiries continue at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim and injured woman.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident within a residential address, but we know it will cause concern locally. Our officers will remain in the area throughout today.

“We will update the community when we can, and I encourage anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could support the investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1673/18AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UKNIP images from the scene showed police cordons and a significant emergency service presence on Askew Road as detectives began their investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GUN BATTLE Murder investigation launched after fatal late-night shooting in East London

Crime, UK News
Strood Man First in Kent Convicted for Creating AI Deepfake Sex Images

IN COURT Weapons, Taser and railway detonators seized from Gillingham property after disturbance

UK News
More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

SWIFT TURN AROUND More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

UK News
Gillingham sex offender jailed after police dog finds hidden tablet behind bed

HIDDEN TABLET Gillingham sex offender jailed after police dog finds hidden tablet behind bed

Court News, UK News
Police issue warning as video of Cullompton assault circulates on social media

SOCIAL ATTACK Police issue warning as video of Cullompton assault circulates on social media

UK News
M1 closed in both directions near London Gateway Services during police incident

WOMAN FALLS FROM BRIDGE M1 closed in both directions near London Gateway Services during police incident

UK News
Five teenagers killed in M9 wrong-way crash named as investigation continues

FIRST PICTURES AND NAMED Five teenagers killed in M9 wrong-way crash named as investigation continues

UK News
Major emergency response at Erith Pier after concern for person’s welfare

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Major emergency response at Erith Pier after concern for person’s welfare

UK News
Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

TRIBUTES PAID Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

UK News
Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

STREET ATTACK Man seriously injured in Birmingham city centre assault as attempted murder arrest made

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

TRIPLE FATAL SHOREHAM Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

UK News
Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

Three members of same family die after getting into difficulty in sea at Shoreham

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Huge fire erupts at south-east London recycling plant sending thick black smoke across capital

UK News

Huge fire erupts at south-east London recycling plant sending thick black smoke across capital

UK News
Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Shepherd’s Bush

THREE WOMAN STABBED Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Shepherd’s Bush

Crime, UK News
Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Shepherd’s Bush

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in Shepherd’s Bush

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

BAND PAYS TRIBUTE ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

US News
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies aged 77 as band pays tribute to ‘true son of Texas’

US News
Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

BEACH FLASHER Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

UK News
Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

UK News
Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

UK News
Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

Grieving father demands answers after son’s killer films ‘vile rap video’ from inside Scottish prison

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

UK News
Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

Palestinian father named among three family members who died in Shoreham sea tragedy

UK News
Drill rapper jailed after bringing converted firearm to probation appointment

FORCED TO TAKE GUN Drill rapper jailed after bringing converted firearm to probation appointment

Court News, Crime, UK News
Drill rapper jailed after bringing converted firearm to probation appointment

Drill rapper jailed after bringing converted firearm to probation appointment

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

FATAL CRASH Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

UK News
Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

UK News
Watch Live