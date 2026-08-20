A woman stabbed to death at a flat in Shepherd’s Bush has been named as 52-year-old Samantha Turner as a man is charged with her murder.

Police were called to an address on Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, shortly before 8.20am on Tuesday, August 18, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended and found two women, aged 52 and 32, suffering from stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Samantha Turner, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The second woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police has now charged Alan Dore, 48, of Askew Crescent, with Samantha’s murder and the attempted murder of the 32-year-old woman.

He is due to appear at Hendon Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, August 20.

A murder investigation was launched following Samantha’s death, with detectives carrying out enquiries in and around Askew Road.

Detective Inspector Richard MacKenzie, who is leading the investigation, previously said: “Our enquiries continue at pace as we work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim and injured woman.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident within a residential address, but we know it will cause concern locally. Our officers will remain in the area throughout today.

“We will update the community when we can, and I encourage anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could support the investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1673/18AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UKNIP images from the scene showed police cordons and a significant emergency service presence on Askew Road as detectives began their investigation.