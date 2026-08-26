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DOG NAPPED Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

An appeal has been launched to help locate a dog named Nala after her owner reported her stolen to police.

According to the appeal, Nala had been staying with Swindon and District Animal Haven while her owner was in hospital with a sick baby.

The owner claims that when they subsequently asked for Nala to be returned, their messages went unanswered and they were later told the dog had been rehomed somewhere in the Wiltshire area.

The poster states that the matter has now been reported to police and the microchip company.

Nala’s owner is particularly keen to reassure anyone who may currently have the dog that they are not being blamed for what has happened.

The appeal states: “I don’t blame you, but she is part of my family, and I want her back.”

Anyone who believes they know where Nala is, has seen her, or has information which could help reunite her with her family is asked to contact 07301 149130.

 

Anyone sharing information publicly should avoid confronting anybody involved and instead pass relevant information to the owner or police.

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Topics :Police

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