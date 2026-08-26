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FIND LILY Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

Surrey Police have launched an urgent appeal to find an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Salfords.

Lily was last seen after leaving her home address at around 5pm on Tuesday, August 25.

Police said they are extremely concerned for her welfare and want to locate her as soon as possible.

Lily is described as white with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top, black leggings and purple Crocs.

Police said Lily also normally wears a lanyard with toys hanging around her neck, which may help members of the public identify her.

Officers believe she has links to Sussex and Birmingham.

Anyone who sees Lily, or who has information which could help police locate her, is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260103674.

Police are asking people to share the appeal to help find Lily as quickly as possible.

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