Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing Waterlooville man as concerns grow for his welfare.

Anthony Gaeta, 31, was last seen at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, August 25, near the Civic Offices in Havant.

Police said officers and Anthony’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anthony is described as a white man with blonde hair and facial hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing shorts, a white T-shirt and a black backpack.

Police are urging members of the public to look out for Anthony and report any possible sightings.

Anyone who sees Anthony, or believes they have seen him since he went missing, should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 44260415179.