Urgent search for missing 14-year-old Chippenham girl believed to be in Swindon

Police have launched an urgent search for a 14-year-old girl missing from Chippenham, saying they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Bella, 14, left her home in Chippenham at around 3pm on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Wiltshire Police believe she may have travelled to the Swindon area.

Bella is thought to be wearing a black singlet and black flared leggings, and may also be wearing a jacket.

Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone who sees Bella, or knows where she may be, is being urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 54260104566.

Officers are asking people across Chippenham and Swindon to keep an eye out and share the appeal as the search continues.