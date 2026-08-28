Urgent search for missing Hythe woman as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 40-year-old woman missing from Hythe, saying they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Emma Scott was last seen at around 6.10pm in the Ipley Way area.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Emma, particularly within the past few hours, to contact police immediately.

Emma is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of larger build and with brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a green dress and was wrapped in a distinctive blue duvet featuring yellow ducks.

Police said: “We are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking the public for any information to help us find her.”

Anyone who sees Emma, or believes they have seen her since she went missing, should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 2019 of today’s date.

People in the Hythe area are being urged to share the appeal and check whether they may have seen someone matching Emma’s description.