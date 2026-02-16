Tatenda Mushandu, 40, from Maple Way, Amesbury, has been hit with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after repeatedly begging across the town. The Salisbury Magistrates Court convicted him on four counts of persistent begging on 10th February, handing down fines and a strict three-year CBO lasting until February 2029.

Tough Restrictions Hit Persistent Beggar

The court’s order bans Mushandu from approaching the public for donations or implying he needs money. He must stay at least 50 metres away from any shop or business in Amesbury. The order also prohibits him from entering the entire Solstice Park Services retail area, including car parks and walkways between the shops.

Specific bans include all Co-Op stores on Boscombe Road and Salisbury Street, plus the One Stop store on Sandell Place, Amesbury.

Police Urged to Act on Any Breaches

Wiltshire Police have warned that breaking the CBO will be treated as a crime in progress. Anyone who spots Mushandu breaching the order should ring 999 immediately and give details, including his name, what he’s wearing, exact location, or direction of travel if he moves away.