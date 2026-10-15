Attempted murder charge for man after woman attacked in Devizes

A man has been charged with attempted murder and a series of other offences following an alleged attack on a woman in Devizes.

Lee Quarrington, 37, of Ernle Drive, was arrested after police attended an address in the town on Wednesday, October 14.

It is alleged that Quarrington intentionally suffocated and attempted to murder a woman on Tuesday, October 13.

He has also been charged with falsely imprisoning the woman between October 5 and 14, and with controlling or coercive behaviour between September 1, 2025 and October 14, 2026.

Further charges include threatening the woman with a knife in a private place during the same October period.

Quarrington also faces two counts of making threats to kill, a second count of threatening a person with a knife in a private place, five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of intentional strangulation.

He was remanded in police custody and was due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 15.

Proceedings are active and the allegations have not been proven.