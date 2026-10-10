Boy, 11, injured in reported dog attack as man arrested in Manchester

An 11-year-old boy has been injured following a reported dog attack in Newton Heath, Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police was called to Scotland Hall Road at around 4pm on Thursday, October 8, following reports that several Bullmastiff-type dogs were loose in the area. Pasted text

The boy was reported to have been bitten on the elbow.

Large police response

A significant police presence was sent to the scene, including officers from the force’s specialist Tactical Aid Unit.

Police said one dog was seized while two others were placed into kennels. The breeds of the dogs have not yet been formally confirmed. Pasted text

The boy’s injuries are believed to be minor.

Man arrested

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an aggressive animal.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing. Pasted text