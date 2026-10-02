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STRAPPED TO BED Businessman accused of grooming and sexually abusing girl appears in court

Businessman accused of grooming and sexually abusing girl appears in court

A businessman accused of grooming and sexually abusing a young girl over a five-year period has appeared in court ahead of his trial.

Parmdeep Singh, 45, known as Pomy, faces seven charges relating to allegations involving a girl who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Singh, of Langbank, Renfrewshire, denies the allegations, which are said to relate to a period between 2019 and 2024.

He appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court for a pre-trial hearing last week.

Alleged sexual messages

Singh is accused of sending the girl “a series of written sexual communications” on various occasions when she was aged between 10 and 12.

It is alleged that these included sexually explicit memes and messages in which sexual acts involving the girl were discussed.

Singh has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

He is also accused as part of the case of strapping the girl, who was aged 12, to a bed.

 

 

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