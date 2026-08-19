CCTV appeal after £500 cashbox stolen from Herne Bay arcade

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify following an alleged theft from an arcade in Herne Bay.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday, August 16, at a business on Central Parade.

Kent Police said a gaming machine was allegedly damaged before a cashbox containing around £500 was stolen.

Officers launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

Police have now released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Motorists who were travelling along the seafront at around the time of the incident are also being urged to check their dashcam footage for anything which may be relevant.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information about the incident should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/136131/26.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.