Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to as part of an investigation into repeated shop thefts in Cranbrook.

Kent Police said officers received four reports between February 12 and October 12 involving alcohol allegedly being stolen from the Co-op in Cranbrook High Street.

Despite enquiries, officers have so far been unable to identify the person responsible.

Police have now released an image of a woman they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/169546/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For Google News, I’d use “CCTV image released after repeated alcohol thefts from Cranbrook Co-op.”