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CCTV APPEAL Detectives issue urgent dashcam appeal in Graham Pennycook murder investigation

Detectives issue urgent dashcam appeal in Graham Pennycook murder investigation

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of 64-year-old Graham Pennycook in Wiltshire have issued an urgent appeal for dashcam footage as the murder investigation continues.

Mr Pennycook was found dead in woodland next to Perham Down polo field, close to Tidworth, on Thursday, September 24.

Wiltshire Police is treating his death as suspicious and detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding it.

 

Family pay tribute to former Royal Engineer Graham Pennycook as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

Police want footage from four roads

Officers are asking anyone who drove through the Ludgershall area between 9am and 6pm on September 24 to check for dashcam footage.

Detectives are particularly interested in vehicles travelling along Somme Road, the unnamed road bordering the polo field, Shoddesden Lane and the A3026 through Ludgershall.

Police stressed that motorists should contact investigators even if they believe their footage contains nothing significant.

Investigators are particularly focused on activity around the polo field and surrounding woodland between 10am and 11am.

‘Your recording may hold vital information’

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “If you were driving in the area on Thursday 24th September and have dash camera footage, it’s vital that you contact us.

“Even if you think there is nothing important on your recording, we need to hear from you. Your camera recording may hold vital information to assist us in this murder investigation.

“We would like you to upload the information to our dedicated website. If you are unsure how to do this, please provide your contact information and someone from our team can help you.”

Murder investigation continues

Detectives are also appealing directly to anyone who was around Perham Down polo field or the surrounding woodland between 9am and 6pm on September 24 to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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