Dog rescued by firefighters after blaze breaks out at Totton flat

A dog has been rescued from a burning flat after firefighters rushed to a property in Totton.

Fire crews were called to Commercial Road shortly after midday following reports of a fire at the property.

Appliances from Redbridge, Eastleigh and Hightown fire stations were mobilised to the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the smoke-filled flat and successfully rescued a dog from inside the property.

Crews then tackled the blaze using hose reel jets before bringing the fire under control.

Once the flames had been extinguished, firefighters used ventilation fans to clear smoke from the affected property.

As operations at the scene continued, crews also visited neighbouring addresses to offer residents fire prevention advice and guidance on what to do in the event of a fire.

The incident was brought to a conclusion shortly after 1pm, when the stop message was received and crews began leaving the scene.

The swift response ensured the dog was safely removed from the flat while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and make the property safe.

No injuries to residents have been reported.