Emergency Response After Police Boat Crashes Into Westminster Bridge

Emergency services have rushed to the River Thames after a police boat reportedly crashed into Westminster Bridge, leaving a number of people requiring treatment.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, prompting a major multi-agency response in the heart of central London.

Witnesses reported seeing a police vessel, believed to have been carrying armed officers, collide with the historic bridge.

Major emergency operation

Police, firefighters, paramedics, the RNLI, HM Coastguard and London’s Air Ambulance were all deployed to the scene.

Images from Westminster Bridge showed numerous emergency vehicles lining the bridge while responders worked below on the River Thames.

A number of casualties are understood to be receiving treatment, although the extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Tube station exits closed

Transport for London confirmed that two exits at Westminster Underground Station were temporarily closed due to the ongoing emergency.

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their response.

Port of London Authority confirms incident

A spokesperson for the Port of London Authority confirmed the vessel involved was a police boat.

They said:

“We are aware of an incident involving a police vessel at Westminster Bridge.

“We are supporting the response by providing river traffic management assistance where needed and are working closely with the Metropolitan Police, HM Coastguard and partner agencies to manage the situation.”

Investigation expected

The circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been confirmed, and authorities have not released details on how many people were aboard the vessel or what caused it to strike the bridge.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing.