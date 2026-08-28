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AMBULANCE ATTACK Four admit to arson attack that destroyed Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

Four admit to arson attack that destroyed Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

Four men have pleaded guilty over an arson attack on ambulances operated by a volunteer Jewish emergency medical service in north London.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, which provides a volunteer-led ambulance service in the Golders Green area, were set alight at around 1.35am on Monday, March 23.

 

At the Old Bailey on Friday, August 28, four defendants pleaded guilty to destroying or damaging property while being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

 

They are Hamza Iqbal, 20, from Leyton; Rehan Khan, 19, from Leyton; Saif Ali, 18, from Walthamstow; and Judex Atshatshi, 18, from Dagenham.

All four have been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

A sentencing date has not yet been fixed, although the Metropolitan Police said it is likely to take place in spring 2027.

 

Fifth man denies assisting an offender

A fifth defendant, Subhan Ahmed, 18, from Walthamstow, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender, contrary to section 4 of the Criminal Law Act 1967.

Ahmed has been released on bail subject to strict conditions.

 

A date for his trial has yet to be confirmed, although it is anticipated that proceedings could take place in January 2027.

The charges followed a police investigation into the March attack in which all four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire.

Proceedings remain active in relation to Ahmed, and reporting restrictions and the usual laws concerning contempt of court apply.

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