London to meet her. Sex offender jailed after grooming 14-year-old girl on Snapchat before travelling to Gravesend to meet her

A sex offender who groomed a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat before travelling from London to Gravesend to meet and sexually assault her has been jailed for five years.

Kostyantyn Avdan, 30, of Rosefield Gardens, London, targeted the teenager online despite being told during their early conversations that she was just 14.

Avdan falsely claimed he was 23 before grooming the girl and turning their conversations sexual.

He also demanded explicit images from her.

Travelled from London to meet teenager

On 31 July 2022, Avdan travelled from London to meet the teenager in Gravesend.

While they were together, he sexually assaulted her before returning to the railway station.

Avdan continued contacting the girl afterwards, sending messages discussing sexual activity.

The offences were subsequently reported to Kent Police and detectives launched an investigation.

Avdan was arrested on 16 June 2023.

Officers examined hundreds of messages he had sent to the victim as part of the investigation.

Jailed for five years

Avdan denied the allegations but was convicted following a trial of sexual communication with a child, sexual activity with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 2 October 2026, the Ukrainian national was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was also made subject to a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

‘Deliberately targeted and groomed a vulnerable child’

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Alison Elton said:

“Avdan deliberately targeted and groomed a vulnerable child for his own sexual gratification, fully aware that she was only 14 years old.

“His actions have had a profound impact on the victim, and I would like to commend her courage in coming forward and supporting this investigation.”

DS Elton said Kent Police remained committed to tackling child sexual exploitation and encouraged victims of sexual offences to contact police regardless of how much time had passed.

She added:

“We encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences, no matter how much time has passed, to report it to us so they can access support and offenders can be held accountable.”