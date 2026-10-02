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NOT GUILTY PLEA Man denies murdering Dale Mundell whose body was found inside suitcase at Rochester recreation ground

Man denies murdering Dale Mundell whose body was found inside suitcase at Rochester recreation ground

A man accused of murdering Dale Mundell, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at a recreation ground in Rochester, has pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey.

Jamie Cooper, 27, from Wimbledon, appeared at the Central Criminal Court by video link on September 30 and denied murdering Mr Mundell on July 8.

Mr Mundell’s body was discovered at Borstal Recreation Ground in Rochester two days later, on July 10.

Co-defendant Joshua Miller, 33, of the same address, also appeared by video link.

Miller was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Cooper was also not asked to enter a plea to a separate charge of perverting the course of justice.

Investigation began after welfare concern

The investigation began after police received a report concerning the welfare of a man at a property in Kingfisher Court, off Queensmere Road in Wimbledon, at around 10.55pm on July 9.

Officers attended and found nobody inside the property.

However, evidence discovered during a search led police to believe somebody had been harmed at the address.

Two men were arrested on July 10.

When charges were initially brought the following day, Miller was accused of murder and preventing a lawful burial, while Cooper was charged with preventing a lawful burial.

A third man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was subsequently released on police bail pending further investigation.

Body discovered in Rochester

Mr Mundell’s body was discovered inside a suitcase at Borstal Recreation Ground on July 10.

An earlier hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court was told that a post-mortem examination carried out on July 11 had not established a cause of death at that stage.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that Mr Mundell and the two defendants were known to one another.

His family have been supported by specialist officers and have requested privacy.

Cooper and Miller are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on October 23.

Proceedings remain active.

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