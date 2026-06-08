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SHOOTING CHAOS Nine Injured in Shooting Near England World Cup Camp in Missouri

Nine Injured in Shooting Near England World Cup Camp in Missouri

Nine adults were injured in a shooting near the England World Cup team’s base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, in the early hours of Friday morning. The incident happened on Troost Avenue, about four miles from Swope Soccer Village, where the England squad is staying. Kansas City Police responded to reports of gunfire outside an after-hours club but have not made any arrests.

Shooting Unfolds Near Camp

The shooting occurred hours before England’s arrival at their Missouri camp. Police arrived to find a large crowd dispersing and confirmed multiple injuries. Three women were hospitalised by ambulance, while six others went to medical centres on their own.

England’s World Cup Focus

Despite the disruption nearby, the England team is preparing for their final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando on June 10. They will then move to Kansas City for camp ahead of their World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17.

Concerns Over Safety

The shooting adds to growing anxieties around safety during this World Cup, as the event unfolds amid geopolitical tensions, travel restrictions and various security incidents in host cities.

Police Confirm Investigation

Kansas City Police continue to investigate the shooting with no suspects in custody as of yet. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

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