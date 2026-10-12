Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy Jay from Winsford

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate 13-year-old Jay, who has been reported missing from Winsford.

Jay was reported missing at around 5pm on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Jay since he went missing, or anyone who may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Jay is asked to contact police via 101 or submit information online, quoting reference:

IML-2436079

Members of the public are encouraged to share the appeal to help reach anyone who may have seen Jay or know where he is.