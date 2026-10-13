Police appeal to find missing 16-year-old Rakilah from Swanley

Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Swanley.

Rakilah Buchanan-Banbon has been missing since Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Kent Police believe she may have travelled to North London and said she was seen on CCTV in the Edmonton area at around 7pm on the same day.

She was reportedly heading in the direction of Snells Park and Tottenham.

Rakilah is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a long blue skirt and black hooded top, and may have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with critical information about Rakilah’s whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 11-0462.

Anyone with other information that could assist the search can contact Kent Police through the live chat function on the force website.

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