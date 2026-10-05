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CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 26-year-old man from Ashford

Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 26-year-old man from Ashford

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 26-year-old man who has been reported missing from Ashford.

Joseph Bird was last seen at around 4am on Monday, October 5, in the Kennington Road area of Willesborough.

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he may be, to come forward.

Joseph is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing a short-sleeved grey and white T-shirt, black trousers and a belt.

Police said he may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone with critical information that could help officers locate Joseph should call 999.

Anyone with other information is asked to call 101 or contact Kent Police through the live chat function on its website, quoting reference 05-0103.

 

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