Police Release CCTV of Buskers After Sexual Assault on London Train

British Transport Police have released CCTV images following a sexual assault on an eastbound Elizabeth Line train in East London on the night of 6 June. Two men from a group of buskers reportedly attacked a woman shortly after boarding at Whitechapel station, before leaving the train at Stratford.

CCTV Released For Identification

Police have urged the public to help identify the two men shown in the released CCTV footage. Detectives believe the suspects hold key information for the ongoing investigation into the assault.

Attack Details on the Elizabeth Line

The incident took place just before 11pm when the group of buskers boarded the train. During the journey, two men are believed to have sexually assaulted a female passenger before departing at the next stop.

Call For Witnesses

Authorities are appealing for anyone who recognises the men or witnessed what happened to come forward. Witnesses can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 860 of June 6.

Focus On Public Safety

British Transport Police continue to prioritise passenger safety on London’s public transport network and are encouraging vigilance to help bring those responsible to justice.