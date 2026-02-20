A dramatic police chase ended in fiery chaos on the A2070 in Hamstreet yesterday evening.

Police Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash

Around 5.30pm on February 19, officers spotted a car with cloned number plates in Violet Way, Ashford. The vehicle was pursued onto the A2070, but moments later collided with a tree and burst into flames.

Suspects Escape on Foot

All occupants fled the burning car on foot and remain at large. Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene to douse the blaze alongside police. Ambulance crews were alerted but stood down before arrival.

Road Reopened After Emergency Response

The A2070 was closed during the emergency response but has since fully reopened. Photos from the crash site showed the dark vehicle spun across both lanes, stationary and charred.