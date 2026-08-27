Two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm

Two men have died following an incident involving an industrial silage tank at a farm in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to the farm on Cann Lane in Aston by Budworth, near Northwich, following reports that two men had fallen into a large tank.

The incident was reported at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (26 August), prompting a major emergency response involving police, firefighters and paramedics.

A rescue operation was launched at the scene and Cann Lane was closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

It has now been confirmed that the two men, aged 72 and 42, were recovered from the industrial silage tank but were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and how the men came to fall into the tank.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the incident.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.