Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TWO DEAD Two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm

Two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm

 

Two men have died following an incident involving an industrial silage tank at a farm in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to the farm on Cann Lane in Aston by Budworth, near Northwich, following reports that two men had fallen into a large tank.

The incident was reported at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (26 August), prompting a major emergency response involving police, firefighters and paramedics.

A rescue operation was launched at the scene and Cann Lane was closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

It has now been confirmed that the two men, aged 72 and 42, were recovered from the industrial silage tank but were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and how the men came to fall into the tank.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the incident.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

WINDSOR FATAL CRASH Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

UK News
‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

MAJOR DRUGS OPERATION ‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

FIND LILY Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

Missing Persons, UK News
Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

CANCER BATTLE Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

UK News
Third failure involving life-saving emergency equipment in Melksham

LIVES PUT AT RISK Third failure involving life-saving emergency equipment in Melksham

UK News
UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

EARTH MOVE UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

UK News
Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

WATCHDOG PROBE Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

Crime, UK News
Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

HATEFUL COMMENTS Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

UK News
Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Yellow weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and torrential rain threaten flash flooding

STORM WARNING Yellow weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and torrential rain threaten flash flooding

UK News, Weather
Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

UK News
Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

STREET BRAWL Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

CAR THEFT White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

UK News
Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

ARREST MADE Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

Crime, UK News
CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two men arrested after Audi crashes head-on into car in Southampton

Two men arrested after Audi crashes head-on into car in Southampton

Crime, UK News
Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

TEEN ARREST Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

Crime, UK News
Stourbridge fires that destroyed homes started accidentally by agricultural machinery

Stourbridge fires that destroyed homes started accidentally by agricultural machinery

UK News
Watch Live