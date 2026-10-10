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55 YEARS JAIL Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

Two men jailed for 55 years over Bexleyheath nightclub shooting

Two men have been jailed for a combined 55 years after a man was shot in the face at point-blank range outside a nightclub in Bexleyheath.

Marvin Bulle, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 35 years at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, October 9.

Carlos Parks, 35, of Sidcup Road, Eltham, was jailed for 20 years.

The pair had previously been convicted following a shooting outside a nightclub on Bexleyheath Broadway in the early hours of January 4.

Victim suffered life-changing injuries

Police were called at around 2.15am after reports of a shooting.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being shot in the head at close range.

The bullet lodged in his spine and he spent eight days in critical care.

He also nearly lost the sight in his right eye and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Shooting caught on ambulance dash cam

The attack followed a minor altercation inside the nightclub.

As the victim’s group left the venue, another confrontation took place and one man was knocked unconscious.

CCTV later showed Bulle returning to a car, retrieving an item from the front passenger seat and making a movement consistent with cocking a firearm.

Parks then followed slowly in the vehicle as Bulle walked back towards the scene.

Bulle fired twice at close range, with one bullet striking the victim below the eye.

The shooting was captured on a dash cam fitted to a London Ambulance Service response car which had been flagged down to help the man who had been knocked unconscious.

Pair fled after crash

Bulle ran back to Parks’ car and the pair drove away at speed.

Parks lost control around 100 metres from the shooting and crashed into a lamppost.

The pair abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Parks was arrested in Greenwich around 14 hours after the shooting.

Bulle travelled to Suffolk and then rural Essex before being arrested in Mistley on January 14.

Firearm recovered months later

The weapon used in the shooting was not recovered at first.

However, in May, police found a converted starter pistol during an unrelated investigation in Eltham.

The Met’s specialist forensic laboratory later linked the firearm to the Bexleyheath shooting.

Bulle was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Parks was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo, from the Met’s specialist Trident firearms unit, said:

“This assault could so easily have resulted in the victim’s death. It is nothing short of a miracle that he survived.

“Both these attackers are dangerous men, who thought nothing of taking a firearm out onto the streets of London.

“I am pleased they are now locked up for a significant period of time.”

 

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