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TESCO TEEN Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

Urgent search launched for missing Swindon teenager last seen outside Tesco

Police have launched an urgent search for an 18-year-old woman who has gone missing in Swindon.

Jessica Mullock was last seen outside the Tesco store on Ocotal Way at around 1.40pm on Saturday, October 3.

Wiltshire Police said Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare and officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate her.

Jessica may appear confused or upset

Jessica, who also has links to Pewsey, is described as approximately 6ft 1in tall with dark brown hair worn in braids.

She is believed to be wearing dark, baggy tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a pale grey hoodie.

Police have warned that Jessica may appear confused or upset.

Anyone who sees her, knows where she is or has information that could immediately help officers locate her should call 999, quoting log 159 of October 3.

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