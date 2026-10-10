Woman missing after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Mediterranean

A major search and rescue operation has been carried out in the Mediterranean after a woman reportedly went overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas.

The missing passenger, reported to be a 44-year-old woman from El Salvador, went overboard while the ship was sailing from Mykonos in Greece towards Naples, Italy.

The incident is believed to have happened during the early hours of Thursday, October 9.

Ship turned around to search

Reports from passengers said the woman’s disappearance was discovered after crew reviewed CCTV footage several hours later.

At around 10am local time, the captain informed passengers of the emergency and the cruise ship turned around to begin a search roughly 70 miles south-west of Zakynthos.

The Greek Joint Rescue Coordination Centre joined the operation, with a patrol vessel and helicopter deployed alongside other ships in the area.

Tracking data showed Odyssey of the Seas carrying out repeated search patterns during the operation.

Search continued for more than 12 hours

Passengers reported being told that the woman may have taken a life ring with her when she entered the water.

Despite an extensive search lasting more than 12 hours, neither the cruise ship nor responding maritime authorities were reported to have located the missing passenger.

The vessel later left the search area and resumed its voyage west.

Royal Caribbean said:

“We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities.

“Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.

“For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

Naples visit cancelled

Passengers said the scheduled port call in Naples was cancelled because of the search operation, with the day instead becoming a sea day.

Odyssey of the Seas was operating a seven-night round-trip cruise from Civitavecchia, near Rome, and is scheduled to return there on Sunday, October 11.

Further details surrounding how the woman went overboard have not yet been officially confirmed.