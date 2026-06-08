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KNIFE ARREST Worthing Man Charged with Carrying Knife in Lancing Asda

Worthing Man Charged with Carrying Knife in Lancing Asda

Kola Themi, 58, from Field Row, Worthing, has been charged with carrying a knife in public following an incident at the Asda store in South Street, Lancing on 4 June. Sussex Police responded to reports of a man entering the shop with a bladed weapon at around 9.50am. No injuries were reported.

Knife Carried In Store

Police were alerted after the suspect was seen inside the supermarket with a sharp article. Officers quickly moved to secure the area and ensure public safety.

Suspect Arrested Nearby

Authorities located and arrested Kola Themi shortly after at Brighton Road in Shoreham in connection with the incident.

Court Date Scheduled

Themi was charged on 4 June and has been bailed pending his appearance at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.

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