Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

Young people who have information about crime but are worried about speaking directly to police can pass on what they know completely anonymously through Fearless.

Fearless is the dedicated youth service run by the independent charity Crimestoppers and provides young people with a way to report information about crime without revealing their identity.

Information can be submitted through the Fearless online form or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fearless says it cannot track a caller’s telephone number or the IP address of somebody submitting information online, meaning it does not know who has contacted the service.

Once information has been received, a report is prepared with anything that could identify the person removed before it is passed to the relevant authority.

Fearless stresses that it is not the police and that officers cannot contact somebody who has provided information anonymously because their identity is not supplied.

The service can be particularly important for young people who may know about offences involving weapons, drugs, violence, exploitation or other criminal activity but fear repercussions if they speak out.

Information can be given anonymously through Fearless or by calling 0800 555 111.

Anyone facing an immediate danger or witnessing a crime in progress should call 999.