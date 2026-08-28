Drugs seized and two arrested as police execute warrants near Truro

Two people have been arrested and suspected Class A and Class B drugs seized during a police operation near Truro.

Officers executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at two properties in Tresillian on Thursday, August 27, as part of an operation led by the Truro Neighbourhood Police Team.

A third property was subsequently searched following enquiries carried out at the scene.

Police seized a quantity of substances believed to be Class A and Class B drugs.

A man and a woman were arrested during the operation. Both have since been released on bail while further enquiries continue.

Police thank community for information

Neighbourhood Team Leader Sergeant Dave Pearce said: “Drugs can cause so much harm in our communities, so it’s positive that we’ve been able to remove suspected illegal substances from the streets.

“We would like to thank the local community for supporting our local officers and we would encourage anyone with concerns around drug supply in their area to report the Force website or via Crimestoppers.

“No matter how small you may think your information is, it might just be the bit of evidence we need to secure a warrant and make arrests.”

The Truro team was supported during the operation by officers from the Plymouth and West Cornwall Neighbourhood Support Teams, the Professional Development Unit and police dog section.

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing or supply in their community can contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or report it through the force’s website.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.