Bognor man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A 62-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bognor.
Michael Hames, of Hazel Road, Bognor, faces four charges in connection with the incident on Wednesday, October 7.
He has been charged with attempted murder, threats to kill, assault by beating and possession of a knife.
Victim released from hospital
A 70-year-old man from Bognor was treated in hospital following the stabbing and has since been discharged.
Police said the two men are known to each other.
Hames is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 9.
Police reassure community
Detective Superintendent Colin Garman said:
“This is a fast-moving investigation. We understand the concern this incident would have caused the community.
“I would like to assure them that there was no wider threat to the public.”