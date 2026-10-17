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BULLY JAILED Midhurst man jailed for three years after strangling and assaulting woman

A 37-year-old man from Midhurst has been jailed for three years after assaulting and strangling a woman known to him during a series of domestic abuse incidents.

Jason Santon, of Mead Way, Midhurst, committed the offences between 2022 and 2023, including attacks that left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on September 18, Santon was sentenced after being found guilty of three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of intentional strangulation.

He was jailed for three years and handed a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Victim left living in constant fear

The court heard that Santon grabbed the woman by the neck and hair and attempted to choke her during an incident in February 2022.

In March that year, he knelt on her chest and strangled her.

During a further incident in July 2023, Santon struck the victim, leaving her needing hospital treatment.

The woman subsequently reported the offences to Sussex Police, leading to Santon’s arrest and prosecution.

Describing the impact of the abuse, the victim spoke of living in constant fear of Santon’s violence.

She said: “I never want to feel this way again, and I never want other women to feel that way.”

Police urge domestic abuse victims to seek help

PC Angelika Morge said Santon’s actions had caused harm that continued to affect the victim.

She said: “Santon caused the victim harm which continues to have an impact to this day.

“Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) is a priority for Sussex Police and we were determined to get justice for the victim in this case.

“Santon is an abuser and is now serving a custodial sentence.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by domestic abuse to report their experience to us.”

Sussex Police continues to urge anyone experiencing domestic abuse to come forward so they can access support and help officers investigate offences.

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