Remembering Chloe Williams, 19, after lorry driver jailed over fatal M6 crash

The family of 19-year-old Chloe Williams have spoken of the devastating loss of their daughter after the lorry driver responsible for the crash which killed her was jailed.

Daniel Barlow, 30, was sentenced on Friday, October 16, to eight years and four months in prison for causing Chloe’s death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring two other people.

Chloe, from Dudley in the West Midlands, was travelling to a concert in Manchester with her partner and another man on December 2, 2022, when a lorry struck the back of their vehicle on the M6 near Sandbach.

She suffered fatal injuries and died aged just 19.

At the time of her death, Chloe was preparing to begin what her family described as her dream career with British Airways.

Family speak of life and future taken away

Following Barlow’s sentencing, Chloe’s family spoke about the years they have lost with their daughter and the future she never had the opportunity to experience.

They described missing the everyday moments — hearing her voice, seeing her smile, holding her and simply having her back home with them.

Her family have had to endure almost four years of court proceedings, including three separate trials connected with the collision.

Inspector Andy Dennison, of Cheshire Police, has described Chloe as a bright young woman whose life was cut short as she was preparing to fulfil her ambitions.

He also praised the dignity shown by her family throughout the lengthy police investigation and court process.

Two other people were seriously injured in the collision and have also been left dealing with the consequences of the crash.

Chloe’s family have asked that she be remembered for the young woman she was, her ambitions and the memories she created with those who loved her.

She was 19 years old.