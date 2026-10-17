Two men arrested after fuel containers found in van near Catterick Garrison

Two men have been arrested after police discovered around 40 large fuel containers and equipment suspected of being linked to fuel theft during a vehicle stop in North Yorkshire.

Officers stopped a silver Mercedes Sprinter van on the A1(M) near Catterick Garrison.

Roadside checks showed the driver was disqualified from driving until March 2027.

Police also detected a strong smell of fuel coming from the vehicle and carried out a search.

Inside, officers found approximately 40 large containers, along with piping and gloves.

Although the containers appeared to be empty, police said there was still a strong smell of fuel inside the van.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, while both men were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

North Yorkshire Police said the pair were taken into custody for questioning and the van was seized as part of the investigation.

No charges have been announced at this stage.