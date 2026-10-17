Ewell pub urges customers to stay away if unwell after positive Covid cases reported locally

A pub in Ewell has asked customers who are feeling unwell to stay away after being made aware of positive Covid tests within the local community.

The Eight Bells in Ewell said the message was not intended to cause alarm, but followed reports of confirmed positive tests involving people who regularly visit the pub.

In a statement, the venue said: “Just to clarify, this notice wasn’t put up to cause alarm. We have been made aware of confirmed positive COVID tests within our local community, including people who regularly visit the pub.

“With vulnerable customers and care facilities nearby, we’re simply asking anyone feeling unwell to be considerate of others.

“It’s about looking after our community, nothing more.”

The pub has not said it is closing, and the statement does not suggest any wider restrictions are being introduced.

The appeal is instead asking customers with symptoms or who are feeling unwell to act considerately towards other visitors, particularly those who may be vulnerable.