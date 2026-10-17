Police trial world-first roadside breathalyser for laughing gas in Bradford

Police in West Yorkshire are trialling what is believed to be the world’s first roadside breathalyser capable of detecting nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

Officers in Bradford have spent the past two weeks testing the technology, which could eventually help police identify motorists suspected of driving under the influence of the Class C drug.

The device, developed by Respira Technologies, measures the concentration of nitrous oxide particles in a person’s breath.

West Yorkshire Police is one of several forces across the UK taking part in the trial, with results being gathered to assess the equipment’s accuracy and effectiveness.

Tests cannot currently be used for prosecution

The current roadside tests are non-enforceable, meaning results cannot be used as evidence to prosecute a driver.

Police hope, however, that the technology could eventually provide officers with another tool when investigating suspected drug-driving offences.

Inspector Jodie Scatchard, of Bradford District Police, said officers were seeing a growing trend of motorists using nitrous oxide behind the wheel without understanding the potential dangers.

She described the trial as an important step towards improving road safety and reducing deaths and serious injuries.

The project is being funded by the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser, with support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Nitrous oxide was reclassified as a Class C controlled drug in the UK in 2023, although there are exemptions for legitimate uses.

The trial will help determine whether roadside breath testing could become a practical part of future policing operations.