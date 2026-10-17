Police appeal after scratch cards stolen from Newhaven Co-op

Police are appealing for information after scratch cards were stolen from a Co-op store in Newhaven.

Sussex Police said the incident happened at the shop in Fort Road on the evening of September 23.

A man reportedly entered the store before reaching around the counter and taking a number of scratch cards.

Officers from Lewes Police have since carried out CCTV enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to identify a man pictured in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information which could assist officers is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 1438 of 23/09.