Norwegian Bliss cancels Acapulco visit as Hurricane Trudy threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled a scheduled visit by Norwegian Bliss to Acapulco as Hurricane Trudy tracks towards Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The ship had been due to call at the Mexican resort on Saturday, October 17, but the port visit has been dropped as a safety precaution while the hurricane remains offshore.

Norwegian Bliss is currently sailing a 19-night Panama Canal itinerary which departed Los Angeles on October 13 and is continuing towards Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala.

Hurricane Trudy weakens after rapid intensification

Trudy intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane early on Friday before weakening significantly following observations from a US Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The US National Hurricane Centre said that by Friday evening the storm was a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of around 85mph.

At 6pm local time, its centre was around 220 miles south-west of Acapulco, moving north-northwest at about 6mph.

Forecasters said some strengthening remained possible during Saturday as the hurricane approaches the south-western and west-central coast of Mexico.

Heavy rain, dangerous surf and flooding risk

Hurricane warnings remain in force for parts of Mexico’s Pacific coastline, with further areas covered by tropical storm warnings.

Although Trudy has weakened considerably from its earlier peak, its outer bands are expected to bring heavy rain, dangerous surf and the potential for flash flooding and landslides.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 120mph during the early hours of Friday, when the National Hurricane Centre classified it as a major hurricane.

Cruise operators routinely alter itineraries when tropical storms or hurricanes threaten ports or sailing routes, with ships able to change course to remain clear of the most dangerous conditions.