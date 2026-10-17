Urgent appeal to find missing Sophie, 28, from Reading

Police are appealing for help to find a 28-year-old woman who has gone missing from Reading.

Sophie, 28, was last seen in Calcot at around 5.30pm on Friday, October 16.

She is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with black hair.

Sophie was last seen wearing a grey jumper and black leggings.

Police said she is known to frequent Calcot, Tilehurst and Newbury.

Anyone who sees Sophie is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 43260542922.

Anyone with information which could help officers locate her should call 101 or make an online report to Thames Valley Police.