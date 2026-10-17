UK threatens Eritrea with visa ban over migrant returns dispute

The UK Government has threatened to block visas for Eritrean nationals unless the country agrees to accept the return of people who have no right to remain in Britain.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the warning on October 15 as the Government increased pressure on countries it says are failing to cooperate with removals.

The Home Office said Eritrea withdrew cooperation on returns earlier this year and has failed to engage constructively despite months of discussions. Eritrea disputes that account and has accused the UK of failing to hold meaningful talks.

Restrictions imposed on Eritrean officials

The Government has already removed fast-track visa services for Eritrean VIPs and government officials.

Eritrean diplomats in the UK will also require permission to travel more than 60 kilometres, or 37 miles, beyond London, a restriction the Home Office says mirrors controls placed on British officials in Asmara.

The Home Office has not yet introduced a wider ban on visas for Eritrean citizens, but Mahmood said it could follow unless returns cooperation improves.

She said: “My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK.”

Eritrea disputes UK claims

Eritrea’s government has rejected the Home Office’s account, describing the threatened measures as a political move and disputing the way the UK has characterised previous returns.

The dispute comes as Eritrean nationals remain among the largest groups arriving in the UK by small boat.

The Home Office said Eritreans were the most common nationality arriving by small boat in the year ending June 2026.

However, a large proportion of Eritrean asylum applicants are granted protection because of concerns about conditions in the country, including indefinite national service, arbitrary detention and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The Government has previously threatened or imposed visa restrictions on Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in an effort to secure greater cooperation with returns. The Home Office says all three countries subsequently improved cooperation.

Mahmood has warned that similar measures could be used against other countries which refuse to accept the return of their nationals.