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GANG SENTANCED Bethnal Green Drug Gang Jailed for 100 Years Over Class A Supply

Bethnal Green Drug Gang Jailed for 100 Years Over Class A Supply

An organised crime syndicate controlling the sale and supply of class A drugs in Bethnal Green has been dismantled following a two-year Metropolitan Police operation, resulting in a combined 100-year jail sentence for 16 gang members.

Massive Drug Operation

The ‘Specs’ drug line flooded Bethnal Green with 14kg of crack cocaine and heroin over two years, taking an astonishing 250,000 calls from users. The gang’s dominance made it one of East London’s largest class A drug networks.

Police Launch Operation Knotweed

Met detectives launched Operation Knotweed to target the entire supply chain, from street-level runners selling openly on corners and in children’s parks to the gang’s leaders orchestrating the trade. Plain-clothed officers gathered evidence by tracking the dealers’ movements and phone data across 50 suspected devices.

Seizures And Arrests

Following a raid on a stash house in Barking, police recovered large quantities of drugs, cash, and three firearms tied to the gang. The investigation linked multiple crimes, responding to community concerns over rising drug and local crime.

Key Sentences Delivered

  • Nefur Miah, 38, received 17 years and seven months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
  • Muhammed Ismail Ali, 38, was sentenced to 12 years and six months for conspiracy, including firearms offences.
  • Emran Hussain, 42, was jailed for 11 years and six months for conspiracy to supply drugs and firearm possession.
  • Other key figures, including Rezwanual Choudhury and Muhammed Abbas, received significant sentences ranging from six to nine years.

Police Efforts Intensify

The convictions reinforce the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to tackling organised crime, which saw a 64% increase in gang disruptions last year, with over 21,000 interventions resulting in arrests, prosecutions, and seizures of drugs and weapons across London.

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