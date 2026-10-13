Burglar jailed after claiming he was ‘just making a sandwich’ in Rochester home

A burglar who claimed he may have been “just making a sandwich” after being caught inside a stranger’s Rochester home has been jailed for nearly five years.

Martin Morris was disturbed while going through drawers at a property in Wallace Road at around 7pm on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

He fled the house empty-handed, but left behind a crutch and was photographed by the victim before making off.

Kent Police officers later identified Morris from the image and arrested him the same evening.

During interview, the 55-year-old denied intending to steal anything and suggested he had probably been making a coffee or sandwich.

He was later charged with burglary.

Sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court

Morris, of Maidstone Road, Chatham, pleaded guilty to the offence at Maidstone Crown Court.

On October 8, he was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison for the burglary, a separate shoplifting offence he had admitted, and breaching a suspended sentence.

Investigating officer Harry Groves said:

“Despite Morris’ efforts to excuse his actions, the evidence he entered that house unlawfully is undeniable.

“The victim is to be congratulated for photographing this persistent criminal, as this ensured it was only a matter of time before he was arrested.

“Morris is now, quite rightly, starting a prison sentence and Rochester is undoubtedly a safer place in his absence.”