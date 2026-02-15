Watch Live
MOVEOVER Cattle Chaos Blocks A350 Near M4 – Traffic Hold-Up Horror

Drivers on the A350 Northbound are facing chaos as a herd of cows has escaped...

Published: 3:43 am February 15, 2026
Updated: 3:43 am February 15, 2026

Drivers on the A350 Northbound are facing chaos as a herd of cows has escaped and is blocking the road just south of the M4. Police have halted all traffic in both directions, causing major delays.

Road Shutdown Sparks Frustration

Authorities are currently holding traffic as they attempt to contain the loose cattle. Motorists are stuck as police work to get the animals off the road safely.

Updates from the Scene as Traffic Builds

  • Initial reports: Police stopped both northbound and southbound traffic on the A350.
  • Southbound still held: Cattle are slowly being herded, but the rest of the herd is yet to pass.
  • Northbound now reopening: The road has started to clear on the northbound side as cattle move along.

What You Need to Know

The A350 near the M4 is reopened northbound as the cattle finally move on, but southbound traffic remains temporarily held while authorities round up the last of the herd. Motorists are advised to stay clear and seek alternative routes.

Stay tuned for further updates on this bizarre traffic snafu caused by runaway cows!

