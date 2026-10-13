CCTV image released after attempted robbery of pensioner at Swanley supermarket

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Swanley have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Kent Police said officers are keen to identify the man pictured, who may have important information about the incident at the Asda supermarket car park in London Road, Swanley.

The incident happened between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Saturday 10 October 2026.

Police said an 86-year-old man had just got into his car when he was approached by a man who grabbed his arm and held a four-inch knife against his stomach.

The suspect allegedly demanded the pensioner’s bank card and PIN number, as well as £500 in cash.

The victim managed to push the man away and get out of his vehicle before the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Kent Police’s appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/168321/26.