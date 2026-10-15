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CCTV RELEASED CCTV images released after purse stolen from shopper in Gravesend Primark

CCTV images released after purse stolen from shopper in Gravesend Primark

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a shopper had her purse stolen inside a Gravesend store.

Kent Police were called following an incident at Primark on New Road at around 2pm on Wednesday, September 16.

A woman reported being bumped into while inside the shop and later realised her handbag had been opened and her purse taken.

Officers launched an investigation and reviewed available CCTV footage.

They have now released images of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/154298/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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