Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

A coach company has issued a statement after protesters gathered outside its premises, saying it no longer carries out contracted transport work connected with migrant transfers.

United Minibuses & Coaches said its regular transport services linked to the transfer of asylum seekers ended in mid-May 2026.

The company said that since then it had carried out only a very small number of pre-booked journeys to take children from asylum-seeking families to swimming lessons, alongside one-off emergency cover involving migrant transfers.

Those limited arrangements have also now ended.

The statement followed a protest outside the company’s premises on Thursday, October 15.

United Minibuses & Coaches said: “For clarity, United Minibuses & Coaches does not currently carry out contracted minibus or coach services associated with migrant transfers, nor do we hold a contract for this work.”

The company said the transport provided for children from asylum-seeking families was treated in the same way as any other booking, with the same standards of care, safety and professionalism.

It added that its priority remained the safety and wellbeing of staff and the wider community.

The firm called for any concerns to be expressed “peacefully and respectfully”, allowing staff to continue providing the coach and travel services it says it has operated for the past 27 years.