Sean “Diddy” Combs taken to hospital from prison after reported head injury

Sean “Diddy” Combs was taken to hospital from prison after reportedly suffering a head injury, according to reports.

The former music executive, 56, was transported from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey at around 1am on Saturday, 10 October, before later returning to the federal facility.

Combs remained conscious throughout the incident and the injury was not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding how he was hurt have not been confirmed.

No details released on injury

It is not known how Combs sustained the injury, what treatment he received, or whether he underwent scans or required further medical care.

There has been no official confirmation of the medical facility involved, and there is currently no evidence linking the incident to an assault or another prisoner.

Reports said people close to Combs were seeking answers about what happened.

Prison sentence

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The charges related to allegations involving his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman identified in court as Jane.

He was acquitted by a jury of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Combs has always denied the allegations against him.

He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 (£371,000).

He had already spent around 13 months in custody before sentencing, which counted towards his sentence.

His projected release date has previously been reported as March 2028, although prison records have shown changes to the expected date.

Previous issues while in custody

The reported hospital visit comes after previous claims about incidents involving Combs while behind bars.

In July, reports said he was involved in an altercation with another inmate and was placed in a special housing unit.

A separate NBC News investigation also reported allegations from anonymous inmates claiming Combs received preferential treatment while in custody.

The claims included allegations that other prisoners prepared food for him, cleaned for him and provided prohibited items.

Those allegations have not been confirmed through official disciplinary findings.

Legal battles continue

Outside prison, Combs continues to challenge legal matters connected to his conviction and other civil cases.

A judge recently ordered him to pay almost $478,000 in legal fees after dismissing his $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Peacock and the production company behind the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

Combs is also appealing his federal conviction and sentence.

No further details have been released about his reported hospital treatment.