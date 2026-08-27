Family pay heartbreaking tribute to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

Grieving relatives have paid heartbreaking tributes to seven-year-old Valentina Foster after she and her aunt died in a devastating house fire in Grangetown, Middlesbrough.

Valentina Foster and her aunt, Natalie McDonald, 34, died after fire tore through a home in Birchington Avenue at around 5.23am on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 23 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detectives are treating the deaths as suspected murder and are investigating whether the blaze could be connected to serious and organised crime activity following Saturday’s A66 collision, which claimed seven lives.

Police have stressed they are keeping an open mind over the motive and any potential connection.

Heartbreaking tributes to Valentina

Valentina had reportedly been staying with members of her family during the school holidays when the fire broke out.

Her grandmother Valerie Foster paid tribute to the youngster, writing: “Life is so cruel. My beautiful granddaughter, Valentina.”

Relative Sarah Harland-Foster said: “Why, why, why? My heart’s absolutely torn to bits. Back in the arms of your dad, my beautiful girl.”

Billie-Jo Foster added: “Aw my Valentina. How? Why you? You’re just a baby.”

Her uncle Dean Foster described her as a “beautiful baby girl”, adding: “Life can be so cruel.”

Natalie’s mother Lisa Kirton told the BBC that Valentina, known to the family as Tina, had been staying with them during the school holidays.

She described Natalie as someone who “had a heart of gold who would give anyone anything”.

Teenager escaped through window

Lisa said Natalie’s 15-year-old daughter and a friend escaped the burning property after kicking out a window and jumping to safety.

The teenager’s father died two years ago and Lisa said she was “not in a good way” following the latest tragedy.

Natalie’s husband is reportedly in intensive care in an induced coma.

A 48-year-old woman rescued from the property also remains in a critical condition at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Three other people were injured, including a person who escaped by jumping from an upstairs window.

Witnesses described hearing children screaming as flames engulfed the house, while residents reported intense heat and desperate attempts to rescue those trapped inside.

One witness said they saw a firefighter carrying a young girl from the property.

Police investigate possible organised crime links

The fatal fire comes amid heightened tensions on Teesside following Saturday’s catastrophic wrong-way collision on the A66.

Five young men travelling in a Volkswagen Passat and two Cleveland Police officers were killed.

PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, had been travelling correctly along the carriageway and were not involved in the original pursuit when the Passat collided head-on with their marked armed-response vehicle.

Cleveland Police previously said it received several reports of two vehicles being driven dangerously in Middlesbrough before the collision.

A Volvo XC60 was reportedly seen ramming properties, while investigators believe the Volkswagen Passat was associated with the Volvo’s activities.

Both vehicles were allegedly displaying cloned registration plates and were detected by automatic number plate recognition cameras.

The Volvo has since been traced and recovered in Middlesbrough.

Police have made 17 arrests during what officers have described as a “fast-moving and complex” investigation involving suspected serious and organised crime.

The National Crime Agency is also assisting.

Two people have appeared in court charged with firearm and drugs offences, while another person has been recalled to prison.

Community left devastated

Council leader Alec Brown said: “There are no words for the loss of a child. I sincerely hope those responsible are hunted down and brought to justice.”

Deputy mayor Adam Brook added: “Behind today’s headlines are two people who were part of our community, and families now facing unimaginable loss.”

The deaths of Valentina and Natalie come as the wider Middlesbrough community continues to mourn those killed in the A66 collision.

A fundraiser organised by the Cleveland Police Federation for the families of PC Blades and PC Clough has now raised more than £1 million.

Inquests into the deaths of the two officers were due to open on Thursday morning, with hearings concerning the five young men who died in the Passat scheduled later in the day.

Cleveland Police are continuing to appeal for information as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire and the wider events across Middlesbrough.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to call 101, quoting reference 170941.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111.